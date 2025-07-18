Blaze Erupts at Gummidipoondi Industrial Estate
A fire broke out in a scrap iron storage warehouse in Gummidipoondi SIPCOT industrial estate. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause, and investigations are ongoing.
A significant fire erupted at a scrap iron storage facility located in the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT industrial estate on Friday, according to police reports.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Fire and rescue teams were swiftly dispatched to extinguish the flames. The police are investigating the possibility of an electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire.
