Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Gummidipoondi Industrial Estate

A fire broke out in a scrap iron storage warehouse in Gummidipoondi SIPCOT industrial estate. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:36 IST
Blaze Erupts at Gummidipoondi Industrial Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted at a scrap iron storage facility located in the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT industrial estate on Friday, according to police reports.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Fire and rescue teams were swiftly dispatched to extinguish the flames. The police are investigating the possibility of an electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025