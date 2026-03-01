Tragic Warehouse Blaze Claims Life

A devastating fire broke out in a warehouse in Kankor village, tragically claiming the life of Omkar, a 55-year-old man who was sleeping inside, police reported. The blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, leading to suffocating conditions that likely resulted in the man's death.

Firefighters and police teams arrived swiftly at the scene. It required significant effort to gain access to the engulfed building. Once inside, emergency crews managed to control the fire and subsequently retrieved Omkar's body from the debris.

A detailed investigation into the fire's cause is underway, with the local police working to gather more information. The SHO of Jahanabad police station, Pradeep Bishnoi, confirmed that the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.