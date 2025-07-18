Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Toll Rises in Sigachi Industries Explosion

The death toll from the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant explosion in Telangana increased to 46. One person died while receiving treatment, and eight others are still missing. The district administration has reported the incident to the state government for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The toll from the Sigachi Industries pharma plant explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district has tragically reached 46.

A senior police official confirmed that another victim succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident, which occurred on June 30.

Currently, eight individuals are receiving medical treatment, while authorities continue to search for eight missing persons. The district administration is taking steps to address the crisis, including notifying the state government to initiate further action on the missing individuals from the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

