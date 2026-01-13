Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge
Nationwide protests in Iran have resulted in a death toll surpassing 2,000. The unrest, triggered by economic dissatisfaction, has targeted the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Security forces are cracking down, with communications disrupted. The international community, including former US President Trump, has responded with criticism.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a tragic escalation of unrest, the death toll from recent nationwide protests in Iran has exceeded 2,000, activists reported. The demonstrations, which began in response to Iran's struggling economy, soon turned against theocratic leadership, targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iranian authorities have implemented stringent measures to quell the protests, disrupting communications and mobilizing security forces across the nation. Iranian state television acknowledged the death toll, while international figures such as former US President Trump criticized the regime's response online.
The protests have sparked significant global concern, with activists reporting the arrest of over 16,700 people. Despite the unrest, the government remains firm, with Supreme Leader Khamenei asserting strength against perceived foreign threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Student Activists Face Financial Penalties Amidst Protest for Rights
Death toll from nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 2,000, reports AP, quoting activists.
Merz Predicts Iran's Regime Collapse During India Visit
Bobi Wine: A Pop Star's Political Odyssey Against Uganda's Long-standing Regime
Death toll from Iran's protests reaches at least 646 and is expected to rise further, AP reports, quoting activists.