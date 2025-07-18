Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives at New Iraq Shopping Mall

A fire at the Corniche Hypermarket mall in Kut, Iraq, resulted in 63 deaths. Eighteen remain unidentified due to severe burns. Safety failures are blamed for the tragedy, prompting inspections and legal actions. The fire ignited in a perfume section and spread rapidly through the five-story mall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:42 IST
A devastating fire that erupted in Iraq's newly opened Corniche Hypermarket mall in Kut resulted in the loss of 63 lives, with some bodies still awaiting identification due to severe burns.

Officials attribute the high death toll to poor safety standards, as the five-story retail space lacked necessary fire precautions. Emergency responders managed to rescue 45 individuals from the blaze.

The incident spotlights recurring safety oversights in Iraq, where similar tragedies have occurred, such as a hospital fire in 2021 and a wedding hall fire in 2023 with significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

