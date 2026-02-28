NIA Grills PFI Activist Moideenkutty in Anti-National Activities Case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogates PFI activist Moideenkutty regarding alleged anti-national activities. Arrested at Kochi airport, Moideenkutty is accused in multiple criminal cases, including connections to the murder of RSS activist Sreenivasan. The court grants NIA custody until March 2 for further investigation.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensifies its probe into the Popular Front of India (PFI) by interrogating Moideenkutty, a 52-year-old activist, over alleged anti-national activities.
Apprehended at Kochi airport on February 17, Moideenkutty faces connections to criminal cases, notably the murder of RSS activist Sreenivasan in Palakkad. A NIA court granted his custody to the agency from February 23 to March 2, facilitating the investigation into his links with other suspects.
While Moideenkutty's counsel opposed the custody citing his illness, the court ruled in favor of the NIA. The case, registered in 2022, already lists 70 accused, with ongoing pursuits of absconding individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
