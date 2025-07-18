Left Menu

Innovations and Discoveries: Science Advances That Changed the Game

Recent advancements in science include a three-person IVF technique in the UK that prevents genetic diseases, a Danish initiative to create the world's most potent quantum computer, and the uncovering of Europe's oldest lake settlement in Albania, showcasing pivotal strides in genetics, computing, and archaeology.

18-07-2025 18:31 IST
Innovations and Discoveries: Science Advances That Changed the Game
In a groundbreaking development, eight children in the UK have been saved from devastating genetic diseases through a new three-person IVF technique. This pioneering method, developed by scientists at Newcastle University, is currently banned in the United States. It involves transferring the nucleus from a fertilized egg into a healthy donor egg.

Meanwhile, Denmark is setting its sights on hosting the world's most powerful quantum computer. The Novo Nordisk Foundation, in collaboration with Denmark's state-owned credit fund, is investing 80 million euros in this project. Quantum computing promises to revolutionize areas such as drug discovery and materials science by performing calculations that would otherwise take today's systems millions of years.

Additionally, archaeologists in Albania claim to have discovered the oldest human settlement on a European lake. Excavations at Ohrid Lake reveal an organized community that thrived 8,000 years ago. This Swiss-Albanian team meticulously retrieves evidence of wooden stilts from underwater, marking a significant archaeological find.

