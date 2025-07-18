Left Menu

Reddy Advocates Cooperation for Completing Telangana Water Projects

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu to assist in completing irrigation projects. Reddy emphasizes cooperation over the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme, while expressing opposition to the Polavaram-Banakacharla Link Project. He pledges to rectify past neglect and complete pending projects.

Reddy Advocates Cooperation for Completing Telangana Water Projects
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu to collaborate in completing crucial irrigation projects shared by the two states. His plea highlights the importance of inter-state cooperation in managing river resources effectively.

Reddy, speaking at a public meeting in Nagarkurnool district, stressed the need for Andhra Pradesh to refrain from raising objections to projects like the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme. He suggested that the existing Rayalaseema lift irrigation project should be reevaluated for equitable water distribution.

Meanwhile, amidst disputes over the Polavaram-Banakacharla Link Project, the Indian government plans to set up a high-level technical committee. The aim is to address ongoing inter-state water conflicts. Reddy, confident of a decade-long leadership, vowed to address unfinished irrigation projects neglected by former leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

