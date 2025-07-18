Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Month-Long City Cleanliness Drive

The Delhi government is launching a month-long cleanliness campaign in August, involving schools, RWAs, and community groups. Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized collective responsibility and visible cleanliness, calling for active participation. A dedicated portal for citizen engagement and awareness activities in underdeveloped areas will be implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:28 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Month-Long City Cleanliness Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive cleanliness campaign set to take place throughout August, aiming for active involvement from educational institutions, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and community groups. Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the importance of collective responsibility to ensure visible results on the ground.

The initiative, inspired by a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was discussed in a high-level meeting led by Sood at the Delhi Secretariat. Authorities from various departments, including health, education, and urban development, reviewed preparations for this extensive drive.

Sood instructed officials to amplify awareness efforts in unauthorized colonies and slums. Schools are urged to participate beyond their campuses, with students becoming 'Cleanliness Ambassadors.' A new portal will allow citizens to report cleanliness efforts, while using street plays and other media to boost public participation is encouraged.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025