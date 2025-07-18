Delhi Gears Up for Month-Long City Cleanliness Drive

The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive cleanliness campaign set to take place throughout August, aiming for active involvement from educational institutions, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and community groups. Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the importance of collective responsibility to ensure visible results on the ground.

The initiative, inspired by a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was discussed in a high-level meeting led by Sood at the Delhi Secretariat. Authorities from various departments, including health, education, and urban development, reviewed preparations for this extensive drive.

Sood instructed officials to amplify awareness efforts in unauthorized colonies and slums. Schools are urged to participate beyond their campuses, with students becoming 'Cleanliness Ambassadors.' A new portal will allow citizens to report cleanliness efforts, while using street plays and other media to boost public participation is encouraged.