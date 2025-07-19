EPA Shake-Up: Research Arm Scrapped, Workforce Slashed

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a drastic restructuring plan on Friday, which includes dismantling its crucial research and development arm and significantly reducing its workforce by thousands.

The EPA's longstanding Office of Research and Development, known for providing essential scientific guidance on environmental protection and public health, will be absorbed into program offices concentrating on significant issues such as air and water quality. Instead, a new Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions aims to fill this gap while saving the agency nearly $750 million.

This move follows a Supreme Court ruling supporting President Donald Trump's federal workforce downsizing policy, leading to a 23% staffing reduction. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasizes the changes will fortify the agency's mission despite warnings of detrimental effects on public health and employee welfare.