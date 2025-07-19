Left Menu

Rajasthan Deluge: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos and Relief Efforts Ramp Up

Rajasthan has experienced unprecedented rainfall, leading to devastating floods in multiple cities. As rivers overflow and infrastructure collapses, rescue efforts continue at pace. Despite the chaos, relief is anticipated with a decrease in rain activity. However, potential heavy rain is expected to return by late July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:32 IST
Rajasthan Deluge: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos and Relief Efforts Ramp Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has been hit by relentless heavy rains over the past 24 hours, submerging cities like Ajmer, Pushkar, and Bundi under flood-like conditions, officials reported on Saturday.

Numerous villages remain isolated as torrents caused rivers and dams to overflow, leading to widespread chaos. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 17 individuals stranded in the Banas River's currents on Friday night.

The Ajmer district faced severe challenges as waters swept through its Dargah area, where several residents required rescue amid strong water flows. Meanwhile, fortunate evacuations had occurred prior to a home collapse. Rainwater continues to pour over Ajmer's Ana Sagar Lake, straining local resources.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025