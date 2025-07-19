Rajasthan Deluge: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos and Relief Efforts Ramp Up

Rajasthan has been hit by relentless heavy rains over the past 24 hours, submerging cities like Ajmer, Pushkar, and Bundi under flood-like conditions, officials reported on Saturday.

Numerous villages remain isolated as torrents caused rivers and dams to overflow, leading to widespread chaos. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 17 individuals stranded in the Banas River's currents on Friday night.

The Ajmer district faced severe challenges as waters swept through its Dargah area, where several residents required rescue amid strong water flows. Meanwhile, fortunate evacuations had occurred prior to a home collapse. Rainwater continues to pour over Ajmer's Ana Sagar Lake, straining local resources.