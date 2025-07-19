Underground Resilience: Kyiv's Residents Seek Safety in Subway Shelters Amid Ongoing Assaults
Daria Slavytska and her son, residents of Kyiv, find refuge in the city's subway amid relentless Russian drone and missile attacks. The increased frequency of attacks has taken a toll on residents' mental health and sleep patterns. Some seek comfort with sleep aids, while others invest in personal shelters.
In response to persistent nighttime drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, Daria Slavytska, along with her two-year-old son Emil, seeks refuge underground in the city's subway system. This move comes amid Russia's aggressive summer offensive that challenges Kyiv's air defences, leaving millions of residents on edge.
The rise in nighttime bombing raids has driven many Kyiv inhabitants into the metro stations, reminiscent of London's 'Blitz' during World War Two. In June alone, 165,000 visits were recorded at Kyiv's subway shelters, more than doubling the numbers from the previous month, as residents avoid the lethal assaults taking place above ground.
As stress and anxiety mount, professionals point to sleep deprivation as a significant concern affecting residents' mental health. While some, like Slavytska, adapt to these conditions by seeking medical advice, others opt for more drastic measures like investing in personal bomb shelters. This situation underscores the hardships faced by Ukrainians during this sustained conflict.
