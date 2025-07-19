Delhi's Water Revolution: A New Era for Urban Infrastructure
The Delhi government plans to replace decades-old water pipelines under a new Water Master Plan to modernize the city's ageing water supply infrastructure. Water Minister Parvesh Verma emphasizes the urgency of the project, aiming to combat water contamination and supply disruptions. Progress is underway with the budget approved.
In a bold move to modernize Delhi's ageing water supply infrastructure, the city government is set to replace old water pipelines under a comprehensive Water Master Plan. Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced this initiative, highlighting the urgent need for upgrades due to decades-old pipelines that contribute to water contamination and supply disruptions.
While touring various constituencies, Minister Verma criticized the previous government's inaction in improving infrastructure, asserting that no new pipelines were laid. Despite this, he assured residents of the current administration's commitment, mentioning that budgets have been passed and work is already in progress in certain areas.
The minister confidently stated that the government, although only five months old, plans to transform Delhi's water supply within a year. His visits to locales such as D-Block Gole Market and Sarojini Nagar are part of a broader outreach effort to underline the project's transparent and timely execution.
