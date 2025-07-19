Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Iran

In a devastating turn of events, a bus crash in southern Iran has resulted in the deaths of at least 21 individuals. The accident, which occurred near the province capital of Shiraz, has left another 34 people injured, according to state media reports on Saturday.

Masoud Abed, the head of Fars province's emergency organisation, confirmed the grim figures and noted that rescue operations are still ongoing. Final details will be released after thorough investigations. The incident took place at 11:05 am, prompting an immediate response from rescue teams.

The cause of the accident remains unknown as inquiries continue. Iran's roadways are notorious for their danger, with nearly 17,000 fatalities each year. Experts blame the high toll on poor safety measures, aging vehicles, and inadequate emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)