Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Iran

In southern Iran, a tragic bus accident resulted in at least 21 deaths with 34 others injured. The incident happened near Shiraz, with rescue operations ongoing. Investigations are underway to determine the cause. Iran faces high road accident rates due to poor safety measures and vehicle conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:53 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a devastating turn of events, a bus crash in southern Iran has resulted in the deaths of at least 21 individuals. The accident, which occurred near the province capital of Shiraz, has left another 34 people injured, according to state media reports on Saturday.

Masoud Abed, the head of Fars province's emergency organisation, confirmed the grim figures and noted that rescue operations are still ongoing. Final details will be released after thorough investigations. The incident took place at 11:05 am, prompting an immediate response from rescue teams.

The cause of the accident remains unknown as inquiries continue. Iran's roadways are notorious for their danger, with nearly 17,000 fatalities each year. Experts blame the high toll on poor safety measures, aging vehicles, and inadequate emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025