Quake Hits Northern Iran: Communities Brace for Aftershocks

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northern Iran, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 3 kilometers. Emergency services are on alert, and residents are advised to be cautious as aftershocks may follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 03:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Northern Iran was jolted by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The shallow tremor hit at a depth of just 3 kilometers, raising concerns about potential damage and aftershocks.

Local emergency services have been mobilized and are closely monitoring the situation. Despite the quake's relatively moderate magnitude, its shallow depth could amplify its impact on the surface, possibly affecting infrastructure and threatening the safety of residents.

Authorities are advising locals to remain vigilant for possible aftershocks and to follow any guidance from emergency management teams to ensure public safety.

