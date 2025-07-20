Cyprus: A Divided Legacy Remembered After 51 Years

The island of Cyprus remains a focal point of historical tension as Greek and Turkish Cypriots marked the 51st anniversary of Turkey's invasion in 1974. The event, which split the island, continues to be a major point of contention between Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies.

In a somber start to Sunday, air raid sirens echoed across the southern, Greek Cypriot-populated areas of Cyprus at 5:30 a.m., marking the exact time of the Turkish military landing. Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was present in the northern part of the island, celebrated only by Ankara.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides remembered over 3,000 fallen and displaced individuals, condemning celebratory events in the north as 'shameful'. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar countered, claiming the invasion brought 'peace' amid conflict. The situation complicates Turkey's EU aspirations, as U.N. efforts towards reunification continue.

