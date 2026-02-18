Erdogan Applauds Kurdish Integration Efforts in Syria
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed satisfaction with efforts to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into Syrian state structures, following a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement. Erdogan emphasized Ankara's close monitoring and guidance in implementing the integration process, highlighting a significant step in regional stability.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his approval of recent efforts to incorporate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into Syria's governmental framework. This development follows a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement reached last month.
During a conversation with reporters on his return flight from Ethiopia, Erdogan communicated Ankara's keen observation of the integration process. He also mentioned that Turkey is providing strategic guidance to ensure the effective implementation of the agreement.
Erdogan's comments underscore an essential development in regional diplomacy, indicating a move towards stability and cooperation in the war-torn area.
