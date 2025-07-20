Left Menu

Unexpected Showers: Rajasthan's Rainfall Patterns Unveiled

Rajasthan experienced varied rainfall patterns with light rain in the east and heavy showers in the west. The highest rainfall was recorded at Mount Abu, but a decline in heavy rains is expected over the next week. State temperatures varied, with Sriganganagar being the hottest and Sirohi the coolest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:19 IST
Unexpected Showers: Rajasthan's Rainfall Patterns Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Rajasthan received mixed rainfall, with eastern regions experiencing light rain and the west witnessing heavy downpours, according to the MeT department.

Mount Abu tehsil emerged as the wettest area, recording 145 mm of rain. Radhey Shyam Sharma of Jaipur's regional MeT centre indicated a likelihood of respite from heavy rains across most parts, except Jaisalmer.

Forecasts for July 21-22 suggest light to moderate rainfall in northern and southeastern Rajasthan, with a general decline in heavy rainfall expected over the coming week. Temperatures ranged from a high of 36.5°C in Sriganganagar to a low of 20°C in Sirohi, amid humidity levels between 75% and 100%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025