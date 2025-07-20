Unexpected Showers: Rajasthan's Rainfall Patterns Unveiled

In a surprising turn of events, Rajasthan received mixed rainfall, with eastern regions experiencing light rain and the west witnessing heavy downpours, according to the MeT department.

Mount Abu tehsil emerged as the wettest area, recording 145 mm of rain. Radhey Shyam Sharma of Jaipur's regional MeT centre indicated a likelihood of respite from heavy rains across most parts, except Jaisalmer.

Forecasts for July 21-22 suggest light to moderate rainfall in northern and southeastern Rajasthan, with a general decline in heavy rainfall expected over the coming week. Temperatures ranged from a high of 36.5°C in Sriganganagar to a low of 20°C in Sirohi, amid humidity levels between 75% and 100%.

