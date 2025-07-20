Bihar Braces for Floods: High Alert as Ganga Swells

Several districts in Bihar have been placed on high alert after warnings of flood-like conditions due to the rising water levels of the Ganga River. This comes amid forecasts predicting further heavy rain in the area, prompting immediate action and preparedness by the state's agencies.

Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit convened a high-level meeting, underscoring the critical state of alert issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD). In light of continuous water level increases and impending heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gandak and Kosi rivers, all relevant department wings have been instructed to maintain a high state of readiness.

District magistrates from the most affected areas, including East and West Champaran, Gopalganj, and Patna, attended the meeting via video conference. Emergency teams, including those from the Water Resources Department, NDRF, and SDRF, have been activated, prepared to handle any flood risks. The DMD reassures that all embankments remain secure, with flood-combat materials strategically positioned at vulnerable points.