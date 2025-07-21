Left Menu

Nagaland's Monsoon Woes: Efforts to Revamp Landslide-Prone Highways

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inspected landslide-hit stretches of NH-29, calling for urgent measures to restore normalcy. With NH-2 also affected, Rio and Deputy CM T R Zeliang pushed for permanent solutions, including infrastructure upgrades. The state seeks cooperation for alternative routes amid ongoing challenges with compensation and land disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, alongside Deputy CM T R Zeliang, inspected the landslide-damaged sections of National Highway 29, a critical route between Kohima and Dimapur, heavily impacted by monsoon rains.

The government emphasized constructing durable drainage systems and larger hume pipes to manage debris, urging infrastructure upgrades, similar to other regions utilizing bridge construction to address recurring landslides.

Compensation for affected landowners and potential alternative routes remain pressing issues, with the Centre sanctioning Rs 24 crore for necessary repairs and innovations, although delays persist due to unresolved land disputes.

