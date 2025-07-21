Nagaland's Monsoon Woes: Efforts to Revamp Landslide-Prone Highways

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, alongside Deputy CM T R Zeliang, inspected the landslide-damaged sections of National Highway 29, a critical route between Kohima and Dimapur, heavily impacted by monsoon rains.

The government emphasized constructing durable drainage systems and larger hume pipes to manage debris, urging infrastructure upgrades, similar to other regions utilizing bridge construction to address recurring landslides.

Compensation for affected landowners and potential alternative routes remain pressing issues, with the Centre sanctioning Rs 24 crore for necessary repairs and innovations, although delays persist due to unresolved land disputes.