Intense Rainfall Alert as Low-Pressure Area Looms Over Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of impending heavy rainfall for the southern regions of West Bengal as a low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal.

This meteorological phenomenon is expected to intensify by Friday, affecting not only southern districts but also parts of north Bengal.

With surface winds potentially reaching 55 kmph, authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea from July 24th to 28th as the weather conditions remain severe.

(With inputs from agencies.)