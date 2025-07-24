Left Menu

Intense Rainfall Alert as Low-Pressure Area Looms Over Bengal

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is poised to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in southern West Bengal, with extremely heavy showers expected in some regions. The Indian Meteorological Department warns of severe weather from Friday, advising caution for fishermen in the affected areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of impending heavy rainfall for the southern regions of West Bengal as a low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal.

This meteorological phenomenon is expected to intensify by Friday, affecting not only southern districts but also parts of north Bengal.

With surface winds potentially reaching 55 kmph, authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea from July 24th to 28th as the weather conditions remain severe.

