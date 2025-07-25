Left Menu

IMD issues heavy rains alert for Konkan, hilly areas of Pune, Nashik, Satara

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday issued an alert about the possibility of heavy or very heavy rainfall in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra including Mumbai, and also in the hilly areas of Pune, Satara and Nashik on July 26.The IMD sounded a red alert for Palghar district and orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an alert about the possibility of heavy or very heavy rainfall in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra including Mumbai, and also in the hilly areas of Pune, Satara and Nashik on July 26.

The IMD sounded a red alert for Palghar district and orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan. Similarly, its sounded a red alert for `ghat' (hilly) areas of Pune district, and an orange alert for ghat areas of Nashik and Satara districts. The rainfall was very likely to be "heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places" where a red alert has been issued, and "heavy to very heavy at isolated places" where there is an orange alert, it said.

