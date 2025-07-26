Rajasthan's Proactive Safety Initiative: Structural Audits and Repairs

In a decisive move following the Jhalawar school building collapse, the Rajasthan government has established permanent committees at state and district levels aimed at reviewing the structural safety of public infrastructure.

These committees are tasked with inspecting the structural integrity of government facilities such as schools, hostels, and roads, ensuring necessary repairs are completed by June 15 each year. This development was announced in a statement released on Saturday.

Directed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and executed by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, the initiative seeks to prevent structural failures and safeguard public lives. The state-level committee, led by the additional chief secretary of the public works department, will include representatives from various departmental sectors to oversee safety audits and allocate funds for repairs.

