Rajasthan's Proactive Safety Initiative: Structural Audits and Repairs

The Rajasthan government has set up permanent committees at both state and district levels to ensure the structural safety of public infrastructure, including schools and roads. These panels will conduct safety inspections, enforce necessary repairs, and monitor progress to prevent future collapses and accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move following the Jhalawar school building collapse, the Rajasthan government has established permanent committees at state and district levels aimed at reviewing the structural safety of public infrastructure.

These committees are tasked with inspecting the structural integrity of government facilities such as schools, hostels, and roads, ensuring necessary repairs are completed by June 15 each year. This development was announced in a statement released on Saturday.

Directed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and executed by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, the initiative seeks to prevent structural failures and safeguard public lives. The state-level committee, led by the additional chief secretary of the public works department, will include representatives from various departmental sectors to oversee safety audits and allocate funds for repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

