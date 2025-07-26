Monsoon Mayhem: Palghar Faces Devastating Deluge

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, torrential rains have turned devastating as officials report that four lives have been lost, and over 450 homes have suffered damage this monsoon season.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for Palghar, predicting 'heavy to extremely heavy' rainfall, with over 200 millimetres expected in 24 hours.

As the district grapples with these challenges, Vivekanand Kadam, the disaster management chief, confirmed that efforts are underway to assess damage and provide relief. Residents are cautioned against venturing into flood-prone areas as the administration remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)