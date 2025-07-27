Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Truce Talks: Tariffs, Tensions, and Future Deals

Senior U.S. and Chinese negotiators are meeting in Stockholm to address ongoing economic disputes amidst a trade truce. The talks are crucial to maintaining current tariffs and possibly setting grounds for a future summit between President Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

High-level U.S. and Chinese negotiators convened in Stockholm this week to address enduring economic conflicts central to the ongoing trade war. The discussions aim to sustain a fragile truce that currently halts soaring tariffs from disrupting global trade.

China faces an imminent deadline to secure a lasting tariff agreement with the Trump administration. The initial accord in June momentarily paused escalating tariffs, but failure to finalize a deal by August 12 could unleash severe economic repercussions.

While the Swedish meeting, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, is unlikely to yield major breakthroughs, it sets the stage for potential summits between Trump and Xi later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

