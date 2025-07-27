U.S.-China Trade Truce Talks: Tariffs, Tensions, and Future Deals

High-level U.S. and Chinese negotiators convened in Stockholm this week to address enduring economic conflicts central to the ongoing trade war. The discussions aim to sustain a fragile truce that currently halts soaring tariffs from disrupting global trade.

China faces an imminent deadline to secure a lasting tariff agreement with the Trump administration. The initial accord in June momentarily paused escalating tariffs, but failure to finalize a deal by August 12 could unleash severe economic repercussions.

While the Swedish meeting, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, is unlikely to yield major breakthroughs, it sets the stage for potential summits between Trump and Xi later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)