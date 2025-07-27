U.S.-China Trade Truce Talks: Tariffs, Tensions, and Future Deals
Senior U.S. and Chinese negotiators are meeting in Stockholm to address ongoing economic disputes amidst a trade truce. The talks are crucial to maintaining current tariffs and possibly setting grounds for a future summit between President Trump and President Xi Jinping.
High-level U.S. and Chinese negotiators convened in Stockholm this week to address enduring economic conflicts central to the ongoing trade war. The discussions aim to sustain a fragile truce that currently halts soaring tariffs from disrupting global trade.
China faces an imminent deadline to secure a lasting tariff agreement with the Trump administration. The initial accord in June momentarily paused escalating tariffs, but failure to finalize a deal by August 12 could unleash severe economic repercussions.
While the Swedish meeting, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, is unlikely to yield major breakthroughs, it sets the stage for potential summits between Trump and Xi later in the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- China
- trade
- negotiations
- tariffs
- economic conflicts
- Trump
- Xi Jinping
- Stockholm
- summit
ALSO READ
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases
Trump Revives US Weapon Supply to Ukraine Amid Defense Talks
EU Delays Retaliatory Tariffs in Bid to Secure Trade Deal with US
Trump's State Department Overhaul Sparks National Controversy