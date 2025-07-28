Bangladesh Launches In-Depth Probe into Deadly Jet Crash

In response to last week's tragic Air Force training jet crash in Dhaka, the Bangladesh government has initiated a thorough investigation. A nine-member commission has been assembled to examine the circumstances leading to the accident, which claimed 34 lives, mostly students, and left community reeling.

The commission, gazetted by the Cabinet Division and chaired by former secretary AKM Zafar Ullah Khan, includes a blend of air force veterans, government officials, and experts. Their mandate covers a detailed analysis of the accident, assessing structural damages, and investigating potential mechanical failures of the Chinese-manufactured F-7 BGI aircraft.

Beyond determining causes, the commission is set to evaluate construction and safety protocols at Milestone School and College, and will propose measures to avert future incidents. This marks one of the most significant aviation safety reviews since the country's last such tragedy in 1984.

