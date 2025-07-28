Left Menu

Bangladesh Launches In-Depth Probe into Deadly Jet Crash

The Bangladesh government has established a nine-member commission to investigate the recent crash of an Air Force training jet into a school, killing 34, mainly students. The commission will explore the crash's causes, assess damage, and provide future safety recommendations, delivering their report within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:44 IST
Bangladesh Launches In-Depth Probe into Deadly Jet Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In response to last week's tragic Air Force training jet crash in Dhaka, the Bangladesh government has initiated a thorough investigation. A nine-member commission has been assembled to examine the circumstances leading to the accident, which claimed 34 lives, mostly students, and left community reeling.

The commission, gazetted by the Cabinet Division and chaired by former secretary AKM Zafar Ullah Khan, includes a blend of air force veterans, government officials, and experts. Their mandate covers a detailed analysis of the accident, assessing structural damages, and investigating potential mechanical failures of the Chinese-manufactured F-7 BGI aircraft.

Beyond determining causes, the commission is set to evaluate construction and safety protocols at Milestone School and College, and will propose measures to avert future incidents. This marks one of the most significant aviation safety reviews since the country's last such tragedy in 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025