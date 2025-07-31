Unprecedented Floods Devastate Northern China

In a catastrophic series of events, northern China has been engulfed by extreme rainfall and flooding, leaving a death toll of 60 people. The calamity, centered in Beijing, saw 44 casualties last week alone, according to the city's deputy mayor Xia Linmao.

A nursing home in Miyun, Beijing, experienced particularly devastating consequences, with 31 residents dead. The intense weather has overwhelmed local infrastructure, complicating rescue efforts and underscoring the flaws in current contingency strategies, as admitted by local officials.

Beyond Beijing, the devastation spread into Hebei province, claiming 16 lives. Overall, over 300,000 persons have been affected, with significant damage to homes, bridges, and roads, highlighting the increasing impacts of climate change-induced weather extremes.

