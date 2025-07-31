Left Menu

Unprecedented Floods Devastate Northern China

Extreme rainfall and flooding in northern China have resulted in the tragic deaths of 60 individuals, with Beijing and its surrounding areas severely impacted. A nursing home in Miyun faced significant casualties, and the flooding saw record-breaking flows severely damaging infrastructure and affecting over 300,000 residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a catastrophic series of events, northern China has been engulfed by extreme rainfall and flooding, leaving a death toll of 60 people. The calamity, centered in Beijing, saw 44 casualties last week alone, according to the city's deputy mayor Xia Linmao.

A nursing home in Miyun, Beijing, experienced particularly devastating consequences, with 31 residents dead. The intense weather has overwhelmed local infrastructure, complicating rescue efforts and underscoring the flaws in current contingency strategies, as admitted by local officials.

Beyond Beijing, the devastation spread into Hebei province, claiming 16 lives. Overall, over 300,000 persons have been affected, with significant damage to homes, bridges, and roads, highlighting the increasing impacts of climate change-induced weather extremes.

