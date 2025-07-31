Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution on Rakshabandhan: Delhi Siblings Die in Electrical Mishap

A tragic electrocution incident occurred in Delhi's Begumpur, claiming the lives of a newly married woman and her brother during Rakshabandhan. Faulty electrical wiring electrified an iron gate, causing the deaths and injuring their father. The family is devastated, mourning the loss of two members on what was supposed to be a festive occasion.

Tragic Electrocution on Rakshabandhan: Delhi Siblings Die in Electrical Mishap
A tragic incident rocked northwest Delhi's Begumpur when a newly married woman and her brother lost their lives due to electrocution while celebrating Rakshabandhan. The siblings, Anju and Vivek, died after touching an electrified iron gate, with their father, Kalicharan, also receiving a shock while trying to save them.

The mishap occurred around 10 p.m. when Vivek came into contact with the gate due to faulty wiring. The calamity unfolded rapidly, with Anju running out to assist her father and brother, only to suffer the same fate. The local police received a distress call, but the siblings were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Investigations revealed unsafe, exposed electrical wiring around the staircase area as the cause. The tragic event has left the family shattered, facing a grim future without Anju and Vivek, who were central to their household's well-being and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

