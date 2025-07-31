Tragic Electrocution on Rakshabandhan: Delhi Siblings Die in Electrical Mishap

A tragic incident rocked northwest Delhi's Begumpur when a newly married woman and her brother lost their lives due to electrocution while celebrating Rakshabandhan. The siblings, Anju and Vivek, died after touching an electrified iron gate, with their father, Kalicharan, also receiving a shock while trying to save them.

The mishap occurred around 10 p.m. when Vivek came into contact with the gate due to faulty wiring. The calamity unfolded rapidly, with Anju running out to assist her father and brother, only to suffer the same fate. The local police received a distress call, but the siblings were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Investigations revealed unsafe, exposed electrical wiring around the staircase area as the cause. The tragic event has left the family shattered, facing a grim future without Anju and Vivek, who were central to their household's well-being and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)