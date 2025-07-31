Yamuna's Untreated Sewage Crisis: A Threat to Delhi's River

More than 640 million litres of untreated sewage flow into the Yamuna river every day, according to government data shared in Lok Sabha on Thursday. This continues despite nine major projects completed under the Namami Gange Programme in Delhi.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, disclosed that Delhi generates about 3,596 million litres of sewage daily. Of the 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs) operated by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), only 23 comply with discharge standards, while 14 remain non-compliant, causing 641 MLD of untreated sewage to pollute the river.

The CPCB monitors water quality at various locations, revealing elevated levels of contaminants downstream. Efforts for the river's cleanup, backed by substantial financial resources, are ongoing, yet challenges persist in adherence to environmental standards.

