Yamuna's Untreated Sewage Crisis: A Threat to Delhi's River

Despite nine major projects under the Namami Gange Programme, over 640 million litres of untreated sewage enter the Yamuna river daily in Delhi. The situation is alarming due to non-compliance of several sewage treatment plants with discharge standards, contributing to severe pollution.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 640 million litres of untreated sewage flow into the Yamuna river every day, according to government data shared in Lok Sabha on Thursday. This continues despite nine major projects completed under the Namami Gange Programme in Delhi.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, disclosed that Delhi generates about 3,596 million litres of sewage daily. Of the 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs) operated by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), only 23 comply with discharge standards, while 14 remain non-compliant, causing 641 MLD of untreated sewage to pollute the river.

The CPCB monitors water quality at various locations, revealing elevated levels of contaminants downstream. Efforts for the river's cleanup, backed by substantial financial resources, are ongoing, yet challenges persist in adherence to environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

