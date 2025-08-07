Landslide Wreaks Havoc in Dapha Village
A landslide in Dapha village, Munsiyari, destroyed seven houses following a week of heavy rain. Pithoragarh's authorities disbursed over Rs 14 lakh in compensation. Geologists are assessing the area while SDRF and NDRF teams remain on alert. Efforts to stabilize the nearby canal are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Thursday morning, a devastating landslide struck Dapha village in Munsiyari, resulting from relentless heavy rains that have persisted in the district for over a week.
The landslide caused complete damage to seven houses in the area. In response, Pithoragarh district's administration, led by Magistrate Vinod Goswami, has extended financial relief by compensating the affected residents with more than Rs 14 lakh.
A geological team has been tasked with assessing the village's stability, and efforts are underway to reinforce a nearby canal. Simultaneously, the SDRF and NDRF teams have been instructed to maintain high alert levels to safeguard against further incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- landslide
- compensation
- Dapha village
- geologists
- Munsiyari
- heavy rain
- SDRF
- NDRF
- canal
- homes destroyed