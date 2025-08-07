Landslide Wreaks Havoc in Dapha Village

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a devastating landslide struck Dapha village in Munsiyari, resulting from relentless heavy rains that have persisted in the district for over a week.

The landslide caused complete damage to seven houses in the area. In response, Pithoragarh district's administration, led by Magistrate Vinod Goswami, has extended financial relief by compensating the affected residents with more than Rs 14 lakh.

A geological team has been tasked with assessing the village's stability, and efforts are underway to reinforce a nearby canal. Simultaneously, the SDRF and NDRF teams have been instructed to maintain high alert levels to safeguard against further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)