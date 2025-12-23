Left Menu

Uttarakhand's SDRF Gains International Acclaim for Rescues

The SDRF unit of the Uttarakhand Police has earned global recognition for its disaster management excellence, highlighted by a U.S. Embassy honor for rescuing stranded foreign tourists. Led by Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, these commendable operations emphasize safety and dedication, enhancing the force's reputation worldwide.

SDRF Uttarakhand in action (File Photo/@uksdrf). Image Credit: ANI
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of the Uttarakhand Police has achieved international recognition for outstanding contributions to disaster management and rescue missions. Under the command of Arpan Yaduvanshi, the SDRF's valiant efforts have brought distinction to both the state and the Uttarakhand Police globally.

The U.S. Embassy has acknowledged the SDRF's commitment by presenting a memento and a certificate of appreciation. This honor highlights the successful rescue of American and other foreign tourists stranded in challenging conditions across Uttarakhand, showcasing the unit's prowess in handling precarious situations.

Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi meticulously led the operations, including rescues of stranded trekkers on Mount Chaukhamba and in the Vasudhara area among remote Himalayan locales. The commendation from the U.S. Embassy underscores the SDRF's resolve and efficiency in ensuring public safety.

The accolade reflects the unit's ongoing dedication to service, safety, and precision in deployment strategies, enhancing its esteemed status on the international scene. It is expected to further motivate SDRF personnel to attain greater excellence in future disaster response efforts.

