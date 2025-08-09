Left Menu

Gale-Fueled Wildfires Ravage Greece, Devastate Ancient Olympia

Gale-force winds have sparked devastating wildfires across Greece, claiming one life and destroying homes and farmland. A major fire in Keratea and another in Ancient Olympia, home to the original Olympic Games, have highlighted the impact of climate change in what scientists term a 'wildfire hotspot.'

Updated: 09-08-2025 01:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wildfires driven by gale-force winds have wreaked havoc across Greece, causing the death of at least one person and obliterating homes and agricultural lands from Athens to Ancient Olympia.

In Keratea, southwest of Athens, firefighters discovered an elderly man's body in a burned structure. Meanwhile, flames consumed olive groves and forests in Ancient Olympia—an area with scant rainfall in months. The island of Kefalonia saw similar devastation as strong winds, reaching 80 kilometers per hour, fueled the fires.

The extreme weather has affected ferry operations and led to drowning incidents, underscoring Greece's vulnerability in what's dubbed a 'wildfire hotspot' by experts. As fires have intensified due to a changing climate, calls for new strategies are growing louder.

