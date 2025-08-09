Left Menu

Rising Waters: Yamuna Nears Warning Level in Delhi

The Yamuna River in Delhi is approaching the warning level due to significant water releases from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. As officials monitor the situation, precautionary measures are in place to address potential flood risks, underscored by recent rainfall in Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:39 IST
Rising Waters: Yamuna Nears Warning Level in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River in Delhi reached 204.40 meters at 9 am at the Old Railway Bridge, nearing the warning level of 204.50 meters on Saturday, officials reported.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as significant water discharges from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages continue to raise concerns of potential flooding.

The rise in water levels is attributed to rainfall in upper catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, exacerbating the situation as lower upstream discharges near the warning mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025