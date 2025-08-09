Rising Waters: Yamuna Nears Warning Level in Delhi

The Yamuna River in Delhi reached 204.40 meters at 9 am at the Old Railway Bridge, nearing the warning level of 204.50 meters on Saturday, officials reported.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as significant water discharges from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages continue to raise concerns of potential flooding.

The rise in water levels is attributed to rainfall in upper catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, exacerbating the situation as lower upstream discharges near the warning mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)