Rising Waters: Yamuna Nears Warning Level in Delhi
The Yamuna River in Delhi is approaching the warning level due to significant water releases from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. As officials monitor the situation, precautionary measures are in place to address potential flood risks, underscored by recent rainfall in Haryana and Uttarakhand.
09-08-2025
The Yamuna River in Delhi reached 204.40 meters at 9 am at the Old Railway Bridge, nearing the warning level of 204.50 meters on Saturday, officials reported.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as significant water discharges from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages continue to raise concerns of potential flooding.
The rise in water levels is attributed to rainfall in upper catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, exacerbating the situation as lower upstream discharges near the warning mark.
