Tragic Wall Collapse Highlights Delhi's Infrastructure Woes Amid Torrential Rains

A wall collapse near Mohan Baba Mandir in Delhi's Harinagar resulted in the deaths of eight people amid heavy rains. Three fire tenders and police rushed to the scene. The incident occurred at 9.16 am on Saturday, following overnight downpours that prompted a red alert for Delhi-NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, eight people lost their lives when a wall collapsed near Mohan Baba Mandir in Harinagar, Delhi, amidst torrential rains in the national capital.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene along with police units, as efforts to manage the disaster continued. The fire department received a distress call at 9.16 am, signifying the start of a challenging day for rescue workers.

While the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation, officials noted that the city had been pounded by heavy rainfall overnight. The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for the region, as intense downpours began late Friday night and affected various parts of Delhi-NCR.

