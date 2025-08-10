Tropical Storm Henriette Gains Strength in the Pacific
Tropical Storm Henriette has regained strength in the Pacific Ocean but poses no threat to land. Located 1,015 kilometers east of Hilo, Hawaii, it is moving west-northwest at 26 kilometers per hour with winds up to 65 kph. No warnings are currently in effect despite expected strengthening.
Henriette regained tropical storm strength in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, presenting no immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported the storm's location about 1,015 kilometers east of Hilo, Hawaii, tracking in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour.
With maximum sustained winds now at 65 kph, Henriette has crossed the threshold to be classified as a tropical storm. Forecasters anticipate some additional strengthening in the coming days, though no coastal watches or warnings are presently issued.
