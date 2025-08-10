Tropical Storm Henriette Gains Strength in the Pacific

Henriette regained tropical storm strength in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, presenting no immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported the storm's location about 1,015 kilometers east of Hilo, Hawaii, tracking in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour.

With maximum sustained winds now at 65 kph, Henriette has crossed the threshold to be classified as a tropical storm. Forecasters anticipate some additional strengthening in the coming days, though no coastal watches or warnings are presently issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)