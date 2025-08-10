Left Menu

Tropical Storm Henriette Gains Strength in the Pacific

Tropical Storm Henriette has regained strength in the Pacific Ocean but poses no threat to land. Located 1,015 kilometers east of Hilo, Hawaii, it is moving west-northwest at 26 kilometers per hour with winds up to 65 kph. No warnings are currently in effect despite expected strengthening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 10-08-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 02:53 IST
Tropical Storm Henriette Gains Strength in the Pacific
Henriette
  • Country:
  • United States

Henriette regained tropical storm strength in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, presenting no immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported the storm's location about 1,015 kilometers east of Hilo, Hawaii, tracking in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour.

With maximum sustained winds now at 65 kph, Henriette has crossed the threshold to be classified as a tropical storm. Forecasters anticipate some additional strengthening in the coming days, though no coastal watches or warnings are presently issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025