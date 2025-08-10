Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Library Initiative

The Chhattisgarh government is building 34 new 'Nalanda Parisar' central libraries-cum-reading zones across the state to aid youth in higher education and competitive exam preparation. These facilities, equipped with modern amenities, are strategically located in both urban and remote regions thanks to significant government and CSR funding.

In an ambitious move to foster educational development, the Chhattisgarh government announced the construction of 34 new 'Nalanda Parisar' central libraries-cum-reading zones. These complexes are designed to support youth in their pursuit of higher education and competitive examinations.

According to officials, the libraries will span major cities like Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg, and extend to remote forest areas such as Sukma, Dantewada, and Narayanpur. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized that these centers represent the state's commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for youth across regions.

The comprehensive project involves substantial financial backing, with Rs 237.57 crore sanctioned in the past two years. The initiative is further reinforced by a significant CSR collaboration in Raigarh, marking it the largest Nalanda complex in the state.

