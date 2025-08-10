Left Menu

Karnataka's Call for a Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Boost: Aiming for Global Metropolis Status

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar urged PM Narendra Modi to allocate Rs 1.5 lakh crore for infrastructure in Bengaluru, citing rapid urbanization. With projects like urban tunnels and RRTS, he argues funding would elevate Bengaluru to a global city standard, akin to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has made a fervent call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Rs 1.5 lakh crore in financial support for critical infrastructure projects in Bengaluru. The appeal, made during a significant event, highlights the urgent demands triggered by the city's rapid urbanization.

In a letter presented to the Prime Minister at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Bengaluru Metro's Phase-3, Shivakumar articulated the projects necessitating the requested budget. He emphasized that as the second-highest tax-contributing state, Karnataka merits substantial federal assistance to bolster its growth as a global metropolis.

Shivakumar underscored the economic significance of Bengaluru, home to India's largest IT hub and a magnet for international investments. Stressing the city's necessity for infrastructure enhancements—including urban tunnels, business corridors, and rapid transit systems—he called for parity with Delhi in funding, positioning Bengaluru as the linchpin for branding India globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

