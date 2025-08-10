Left Menu

Eco Task Force: Guardians of Himachal's Green Legacy

The Himachal Pradesh Government's Ecological Task Force has planted over 6.5 million saplings, contributing to environmental conservation and playing a vital role in disaster management. The force operates in various districts, reforesting with local species. A recent operation included sheltering stranded travelers on the Manali-Pandoh Highway.

Shimla | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ecological Task Force, an initiative by the Himachal Pradesh Government dedicated to environmental conservation, has made significant strides by planting over 6.5 million saplings, an official revealed on Sunday.

Colonel Deepak Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 133 Eco Task Force, highlighted their essential contributions not only to ecological preservation but also in disaster relief efforts. The task force actively engages in plantation activities across regions like Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu, focusing on species compatible with local ecosystems.

Amidst torrential rains from August 8, a massive landslide obstructed the Manali-Pandoh National Highway, disrupting traffic. In a swift response, the Bravo Company of the 133 Ecological Task Force, based in Jalogi, extended refuge to stranded travelers by offering them food and shelter at an Army camp overnight, an official statement confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

