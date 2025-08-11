Left Menu

Tragic House Collapse Claims Young Lives in Haryana

In Haryana's Nuh district, a house collapse led to the tragic deaths of two children and injured three others. Heavy rains weakened the structure, causing the tragic incident. Villagers rushed to aid the family, but two young lives could not be saved. An investigation is ongoing.

A tragic incident unfolded in Haryana's Nuh district as a house collapse claimed the lives of two young children, leaving three others injured. The unfortunate event occurred late Sunday night in Reethad village, when five family members, including three children, were asleep.

According to police, Salim, one of the survivors, recounted the horror when a wall gave way, leading to the roof collapse of two rooms, entrapping the family under the rubble. Villagers and police efforts to rescue them met with difficulty, as Naira, aged 7, and Umar, aged 12, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The injured, including Salim and his family members, were swiftly transported to Nalhar Medical College. Salim's father, Haji Iqbal, attributed the collapse to continuous rainfall that weakened the house structure. Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of Pinangwa Police Station, confirmed the stability of the injured and that investigations are underway to determine further details.

