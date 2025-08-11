Tragic House Collapse Claims Young Lives in Haryana

A tragic incident unfolded in Haryana's Nuh district as a house collapse claimed the lives of two young children, leaving three others injured. The unfortunate event occurred late Sunday night in Reethad village, when five family members, including three children, were asleep.

According to police, Salim, one of the survivors, recounted the horror when a wall gave way, leading to the roof collapse of two rooms, entrapping the family under the rubble. Villagers and police efforts to rescue them met with difficulty, as Naira, aged 7, and Umar, aged 12, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The injured, including Salim and his family members, were swiftly transported to Nalhar Medical College. Salim's father, Haji Iqbal, attributed the collapse to continuous rainfall that weakened the house structure. Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of Pinangwa Police Station, confirmed the stability of the injured and that investigations are underway to determine further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)