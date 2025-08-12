Left Menu

Hazardous Waste Crackdown: Tanker Seized in Chemical Dump Scandal

In Thane district, police seized two tankers loaded with hazardous chemicals and charged six individuals, including a company director, for illegally dumping waste into a drain, posing health threats and violating environmental laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant environmental protection operation, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have confiscated two tankers filled with dangerous chemicals. The tankers were allegedly used to illegally dispose of hazardous chemical waste into local drainage systems.

The operation unfolded on Sunday morning when a police patrol discovered the tankers near a drain adjacent to another chemical facility in Bhiwandi's Narpoli area. Senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi from the anti-extortion cell confirmed the seizure of 17,720 kg of calcium hypochlorite solution, used as bleach, valued at over Rs 10 lakh.

Investigation revealed that 2,000 kg of chemicals had already been released, causing potential water pollution and health hazards. Authorities have filed charges against the chemical company's director, along with two tanker drivers and other individuals, under various environmental and public health protection laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

