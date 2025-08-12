Madrid Wildfire Contained Amid Scorching Heat

A wildfire near the Spanish capital of Madrid has been successfully contained, following efforts from firefighters in the Tres Cantos area. The blaze tragically claimed one life and necessitated the evacuation of 180 individuals, according to regional authorities on Tuesday.

The Community of Madrid confirmed that favorable overnight conditions were crucial in their efforts to control the fire. Sadly, a man who was airlifted to La Paz hospital with burns covering 98% of his body succumbed to his injuries.

The fire consumed over 1,000 hectares, exacerbated by Spain's ongoing heatwave, with temperatures predicted to soar to 44 degrees Celsius. Experts caution that the hotter and drier Mediterranean summers escalate wildfire risks, with dry vegetation and strong winds posing threats of rapid spread.