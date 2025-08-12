Global Push for Historic Plastics Treaty Heats Up in Geneva

Environmental activists and Indigenous leaders gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday, urging international delegates to forge a robust global treaty aimed at ending plastic pollution. The demonstrators, many affiliated with the Break Free From Plastic movement, emphasized the urgency of addressing the environmental menace.

Juressa Lee, representing the Aotearoa Plastic Pollution Alliance, highlighted the sacrifices made by attendees who traveled from afar to support this cause, describing it as a 'once-in-a-lifetime plastics treaty.' They are appealing for a consensus and a decisive vote if negotiations face a deadlock ahead of the talks' conclusion on Thursday.

Debate centers on imposing caps on new plastic production versus optimizing design and recycling. Panama, spearheading efforts to address production, faces opposition from major oil-producing nations. Momentum builds for a proposal led by Mexico and Switzerland, addressing single-use plastics. Mexico's negotiator Camila Zepeda remains optimistic despite slow progress.

