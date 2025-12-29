Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalists

Environmentalists have hailed the Supreme Court's decision to pause its earlier order on redefining the Aravalli hills. The court, on Monday, kept in suspension its November 20 verdict that accepted a committee's uniform definition of the Aravalli ranges, which had been recommended by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC).

The apex court's latest move suggests a shift towards a comprehensive evaluation by proposing the establishment of a high-powered committee enriched with domain expertise to thoroughly investigate the matter. This decision has been celebrated by environmentalists and activists alike, who have been voicing concerns over the impact of mining in these regions.

Prominent environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari expressed that governmental oversight has failed to control mining activities in the Aravallis, while Neelam Ahluwalia from the People for Aravallis group, sees the court's directive as a partial victory. The central issue highlighted is the need for an extensive environment and social impact assessment to evaluate the damage inflicted on the ecosystem and local health. Activists urge the government to cease mining activities immediately and ensure the integrity of one of the world's oldest mountain systems, cautioning against policy changes without scientific or public consultation.