Devastating Floods Hit Cape Verde's Sao Vicente

At least eight people have tragically died as flooding overwhelmed Cape Verde's Sao Vicente island. A regional civil protection councillor reported that torrential rains struck the northern island, located in the Atlantic archipelago, on Monday morning, causing chaos and cutting crucial routes.

Jose Carlos da Luz, a municipal councillor, confirmed to a state broadcaster that seven deaths resulted from the floods, while one person was electrocuted. Additional reports indicated three individuals remain missing. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies noted a death toll of nine and reported that 1,500 people have been displaced.

Cape Verde's meteorology institute stated that Sao Vicente typically sees 116 mm of rain per year. However, on Monday alone, the island received 193 mm of rainfall in just five hours, an anomaly surpassing its 30-year climatological average. The U.S. National Hurricane Center mentioned Tropical Storm Erin was approaching, contributing to the island's severe weather conditions.

Floodwaters have disrupted transport across Sao Vicente, including access to Cesaria Evora International Airport. Despite the challenges, authorities are actively working towards restoring normalcy as rescue and cleanup operations continue.

