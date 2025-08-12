Soaring Deficit: U.S. Financial Strains Mount Amidst Tariff Surge

The United States witnessed a significant upsurge in its budget deficit for July, reaching a staggering $291 billion. This 20% hike partly stemmed from enhanced customs duties owed to tariffs instituted under the Trump administration. Despite an increase in collections, government spending surpassed receipts.

The Treasury Department reported that July's receipts rose by 2% to $338 billion despite fewer business days compared to the previous year. Simultaneously, government outlays saw a historic 10% increase to $630 billion. Adjustments for the difference in business days would place the deficit closer to $271 billion, officials noted.

As of the first 10 months of the fiscal year, the U.S. deficit soared to $1.629 trillion—a 7% increase from the same timeframe last year. Total receipts hit a new high of $4.347 trillion, whereas outlays continued their upward trend to reach $5.975 trillion, both record figures for the 10-month period.

(With inputs from agencies.)