Left Menu

Typhoon Podul's Wrath: Taiwan Prepares for Impact

Typhoon Podul is set to hit Taiwan, leading to widespread shutdowns in its southern and eastern regions. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, and over 5,500 people evacuated as the typhoon approaches, with wind gusts reaching up to 191 kph. Taiwan is bracing for severe weather conditions caused by Podul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 07:49 IST
Typhoon Podul's Wrath: Taiwan Prepares for Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is on high alert as Typhoon Podul approaches its southern and eastern coasts. Authorities have initiated large-scale evacuations, with over 5,500 people relocated for safety. Businesses and schools have shuttered operations in nine cities, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, as the typhoon brings winds of up to 191 kph.

Both domestic and international flights have been severely disrupted, with 252 local flights and 129 international routes cancelled. Carriers China Airlines and EVA Air have halted operations on routes from Kaohsiung and Taipei due to the impending storm. Meanwhile, the capital, Taipei, remains operational, with minor disruptions expected.

Forecasts predict the typhoon will impact Taiwan's western coast before proceeding to China's Fujian province. The Central Weather Administration anticipates heavy rainfall, with southern mountainous areas potentially receiving as much as 600 mm. Residents are urged to remain vigilant as rain-induced landslides and flooding have already caused fatalities in southern Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025