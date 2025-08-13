Typhoon Podul's Wrath: Taiwan Prepares for Impact

Taiwan is on high alert as Typhoon Podul approaches its southern and eastern coasts. Authorities have initiated large-scale evacuations, with over 5,500 people relocated for safety. Businesses and schools have shuttered operations in nine cities, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, as the typhoon brings winds of up to 191 kph.

Both domestic and international flights have been severely disrupted, with 252 local flights and 129 international routes cancelled. Carriers China Airlines and EVA Air have halted operations on routes from Kaohsiung and Taipei due to the impending storm. Meanwhile, the capital, Taipei, remains operational, with minor disruptions expected.

Forecasts predict the typhoon will impact Taiwan's western coast before proceeding to China's Fujian province. The Central Weather Administration anticipates heavy rainfall, with southern mountainous areas potentially receiving as much as 600 mm. Residents are urged to remain vigilant as rain-induced landslides and flooding have already caused fatalities in southern Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)