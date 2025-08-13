Intense Rainfall Alert Issued for Arunachal Pradesh

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about significant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Districts including Anjaw, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, and Papum Pare are expected to experience severe weather conditions, while Kurung Kumey may also face heavy downpours and storms.

Cautioning against potential localized flooding and road disruptions, the IMD advised residents and travelers to stay alert and adhere to State Disaster Management Authority guidelines during this period of adverse weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)