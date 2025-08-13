Left Menu

Intense Rainfall Alert Issued for Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh, affecting districts like Anjaw and East Kameng. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential flooding and adhere to State Disaster Management Authority guidelines until the alert concludes Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about significant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Districts including Anjaw, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, and Papum Pare are expected to experience severe weather conditions, while Kurung Kumey may also face heavy downpours and storms.

Cautioning against potential localized flooding and road disruptions, the IMD advised residents and travelers to stay alert and adhere to State Disaster Management Authority guidelines during this period of adverse weather.

