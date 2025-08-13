Tiger Sightings Stir Up Roar in Odisha's Sundargarh

Officials in Odisha's Sundargarh district have sprung into action following reports of a tiger sighting in the region. Local residents claimed to have encountered the big cat, prompting the installation of trap cameras in the forested areas to verify the claims.

Pugmarks found near the Ujalpur forest range last Monday spurred authorities to deploy additional cameras and a rapid response team. However, Sundargarh Divisional Forest Officer Khushwant Singh told PTI that there has been no direct sighting or photographic evidence captured thus far.

Examinations of the pugmarks are ongoing to establish whether they belong to a tiger or a leopard. Meanwhile, forest officials have launched an awareness drive to ensure local safety amid circulating rumors related to past incidents elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)