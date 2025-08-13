Revolutionizing Bone Medicine: The Secret Role of Sugar Molecules Unveiled

Scientists at the National Institute of Technology in Rourkela have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding how natural sugar-like molecules can influence Bone Morphogenetic Protein-2 (BMP-2), a crucial protein in bone formation and repair.

Published in the esteemed journal Biochemistry, the study suggests that sugars known as Glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) can alter BMP-2's behavior, offering potential for advanced bone and cartilage treatments, improved implants, and more efficient protein-based medicines.

The research led by Associate Professor Harekrushna Sahoo, reveals that understanding the precise unfolding of proteins like BMP-2 can have significant implications in medicine, particularly in reducing side effects and enhancing drug delivery.

