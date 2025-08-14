Falling Tree Causes Chaos in Kalkaji
In Delhi's Kalkaji area, a large tree fell on moving vehicles amid torrential rain, critically injuring a father and daughter on a motorcycle. Quick police action and local support aided their rescue. Authorities are clearing the site and assessing damage to prevent future incidents.
A massive neem tree toppled onto moving vehicles in Delhi's Kalkaji area, critically injuring a father and daughter on a motorcycle amidst a downpour on Thursday morning.
The unwelcome event was captured on CCTV, depicting the tree's uprooting just inches from the footpath, catching commuters off guard. The duo was soon trapped under the heavy branches.
Prompt response from local police, supported by residents, ensured the swift rescue of the victims. Authorities secured the area, using heavy machinery to clear debris and manage traffic. Municipal officials are assessing damage to prevent further incidents.
